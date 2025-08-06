Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $734,000 Holdings in ROYCE OTC MICRO (NYSE:RMT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of ROYCE OTC MICRO (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in ROYCE OTC MICRO were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ROYCE OTC MICRO in the first quarter worth $124,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ROYCE OTC MICRO in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in ROYCE OTC MICRO during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ROYCE OTC MICRO by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ROYCE OTC MICRO during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROYCE OTC MICRO stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. ROYCE OTC MICRO has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

