CM Management LLC Raises Position in AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

CM Management LLC grew its stake in AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 0.3%

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Shares of DIT opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day moving average of $113.22. AMCON Distributing Company has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $163.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 10.04%.

AMCON Distributing Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Articles

