Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,880 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $45,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. NWI Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $679,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $560.27 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $574.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

