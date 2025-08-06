Tidemark LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tidemark LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.