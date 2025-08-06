Tidemark LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tidemark LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the quarter. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEFA stock opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56.
About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
