US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ BKR opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

