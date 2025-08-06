US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 75.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $132.91 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $144.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

