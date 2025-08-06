US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 8,296.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.
Marten Transport Price Performance
MRTN opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $18.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.
