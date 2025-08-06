US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,207,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,923,400,000 after buying an additional 207,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,948,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $934,106,000 after acquiring an additional 711,591 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,959,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,286,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,069,000 after acquiring an additional 400,384 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,159,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV opened at $171.10 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $179.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.54 and its 200 day moving average is $156.50.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.39%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $186.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

