US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 251,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

