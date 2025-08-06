US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.2% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $655,000. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $994,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Argus downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.09.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $510.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $479.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $523.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

