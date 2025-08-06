Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of Air Lease worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. Air Lease Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $60.41.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.35 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,064.60. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

