Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,334,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,251 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,906,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,698,000 after acquiring an additional 259,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,730,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,977,000 after acquiring an additional 305,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,960,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,640,000 after acquiring an additional 231,359 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,656,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,664,000 after purchasing an additional 479,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.65.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

