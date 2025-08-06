US Bancorp DE Has $4.55 Million Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $453,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 94.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGZ opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average is $108.93. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Stories

