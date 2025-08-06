US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $57.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.7996 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

