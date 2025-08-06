Amprius Technologies’ (AMPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

AMPX has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

NYSE AMPX opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $980.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 67.67%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 20,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 866,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,705.62. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 69,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $169,579.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,812,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,731.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,747 shares of company stock valued at $286,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 897,222 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,081,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 678,442 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 752,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

