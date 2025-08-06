Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.71.

TSE:AFN opened at C$41.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$793.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$30.81 and a 52-week high of C$57.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.88.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

