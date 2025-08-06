Insulet (PODD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $612.31 million for the quarter. Insulet has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.63. Insulet has a 52 week low of $173.00 and a 52 week high of $329.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insulet stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

About Insulet

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

