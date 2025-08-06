Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $89.20 million for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 60.0%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target (up from $6.25) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SVM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 845,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 91.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.