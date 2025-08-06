BRC’s (BRCC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on BRC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

BRC Price Performance

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. BRC has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). BRC had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRC will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BRC

In other BRC news, Director Stephen M. Kadenacy acquired 80,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,068,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,602.50. This represents a 8.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 400,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,935,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,419,450. The trade was a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 576,000 shares of company stock worth $720,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BRC by 1,018.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,798,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,637,357 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in BRC by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BRC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BRC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

