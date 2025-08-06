Urogen Pharma (URGN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share and revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97,487.15% and a negative net margin of 150.68%. On average, analysts expect Urogen Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urogen Pharma Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a market cap of $957.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.12. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $21.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on URGN. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urogen Pharma

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $143,971.08. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 41,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,156.88. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $98,551.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 158,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,503.06. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,833 shares of company stock worth $280,567. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urogen Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 88,577 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 94.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Urogen Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

