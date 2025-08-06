Banzai International (BNZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

Banzai International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNZI opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Banzai International has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $112.00.

Get Banzai International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNZI shares. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Banzai International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banzai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Banzai International from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Banzai International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.