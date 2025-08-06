Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Given New $215.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra set a $225.00 price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE ABG opened at $229.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $312.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.93.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 30,639.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 128,991 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 787,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,453,000 after purchasing an additional 107,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 91,767 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $17,922,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,056.7% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 86,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.