US Bancorp DE Sells 2,221 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup upgraded Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $112.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

