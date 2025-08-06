Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 656,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In other news, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 7,103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $52,775,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,907,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,911,863.12. This represents a 26.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,643.33. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,653,000 shares of company stock worth $56,914,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GNL stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.40 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.35%.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.