US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp downgraded CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $448.00 price objective (down from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.11.

CYBR stock opened at $405.04 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $240.90 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.19 and a beta of 0.96.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

