Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 160 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:LHX opened at $278.11 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $280.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.74.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total transaction of $19,522,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,472,018.92. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,061 shares of company stock valued at $28,227,077 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

