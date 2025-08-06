SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Receives $42.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SM. Stephens cut their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

SM stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.29. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $792.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.58 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 663.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,884,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,779 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $44,005,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 169.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,873,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,397 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 51.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,207,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

