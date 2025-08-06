CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a $448.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $460.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.11.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $405.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -120.19 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $240.90 and a 12-month high of $452.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 421.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

