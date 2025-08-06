The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 476.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Campbell’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Stock Up 1.1%

Campbell’s stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Campbell’s Company has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Campbell’s from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Argus downgraded Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

