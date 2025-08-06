Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 5,064 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 9,554.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 116,566.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

GDXJ opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

