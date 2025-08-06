Harbour Investments Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,595,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,985,000 after purchasing an additional 959,981 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Labcorp by 37,334.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,450,000 after purchasing an additional 807,539 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth $48,693,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,779,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Labcorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,929,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.58.

Labcorp Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE LH opened at $263.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.89. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $283.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,480. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,496.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 98,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,605 shares of company stock worth $3,784,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

