Harbour Investments Inc. Has $384,000 Stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.21.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $246.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $245.74 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.