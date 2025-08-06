Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 3,633 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKST stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $512.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.75. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.85%.

Several analysts have commented on PKST shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

