Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $367,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMT stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.0576 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.