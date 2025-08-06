Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $367,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 150,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMT stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.