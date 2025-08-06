Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

