Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 417 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOCT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100,567 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after buying an additional 60,411 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 529,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 47,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $1,784,000. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter worth $1,719,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BOCT stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $233.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $47.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

