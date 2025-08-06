Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $263,810,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,223,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,699 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,321.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,221,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,603 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,995,000 after acquiring an additional 863,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,134,000 after acquiring an additional 661,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

WPM opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $98.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

