Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 844 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,460 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 511,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.61 and a twelve month high of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average is $88.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOX. Wall Street Zen lowered Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

