Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 18,847 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,847 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $384,749,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 743.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,723,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,499,000 after purchasing an additional 224,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 8.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,704,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,325,000 after purchasing an additional 128,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $247,915.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NVT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE NVT opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.35. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $91.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.79%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

