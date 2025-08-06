Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $72.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSCC. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 15.2%

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $123.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $101,242.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,715.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,084 shares in the company, valued at $420,610.52. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

