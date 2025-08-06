Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 8,733 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $82.80.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.0762 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

