Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,179 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Barclays lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Bank Of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. Bank Of Montreal has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.31.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $1.1801 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 62.13%.

Bank Of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

