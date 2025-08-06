Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ichor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $240.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.51 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,114.84. This represents a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 304,228 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 386,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 1,060.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 172.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 30,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

