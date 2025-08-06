Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,240 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 215.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $703.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.13 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

