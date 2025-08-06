Financial Review: Paychex (PAYX) & Its Peers

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) is one of 253 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Paychex to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Paychex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Paychex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Paychex pays an annual dividend of $4.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Paychex pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.5% and pay out 25.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Paychex has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paychex 29.75% 45.01% 14.77% Paychex Competitors -198.00% -55.44% -6.56%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Paychex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Paychex has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paychex’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paychex and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paychex $5.57 billion $1.66 billion 30.46 Paychex Competitors $2.14 billion $340.73 million 7.14

Paychex has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Paychex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Paychex and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paychex 1 10 0 0 1.91 Paychex Competitors 1335 9659 19532 474 2.62

Paychex presently has a consensus target price of $150.20, indicating a potential upside of 7.92%. As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 17.09%. Given Paychex’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paychex has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Paychex beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. The company also provides HR solutions, including integrated HCM technology solutions and HR advisory services through both virtual and on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative, as well as HR support to non-payroll clients through its HR Partner Plus solution; and retirement services administration, such as plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, it offers cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, digital communication solutions, recruiting, and onboarding solutions; plan administration outsourcing and state unemployment insurance services; various business services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Further, the company provides insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workers’ compensation, business-owner policies, cyber security protection, and commercial auto, as well as health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life. It markets and sells its services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

