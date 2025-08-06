Mach Natural Resources (MNR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Mach Natural Resources to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $237.56 million for the quarter.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.09 million. Mach Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.39%. On average, analysts expect Mach Natural Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mach Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Mach Natural Resources stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of -0.07. Mach Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $20.94.

Mach Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Mach Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.3%. Mach Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 197.50%.

MNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Mach Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen bought 144,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,167,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,812,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,201,567.44. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 525,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,588,638. Insiders own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mach Natural Resources

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mach Natural Resources stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) by 120.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084,511 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.22% of Mach Natural Resources worth $59,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

Featured Stories

