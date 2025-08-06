Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) CEO Sean J. Kerins Buys 8,630 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) CEO Sean J. Kerins bought 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.91 per share, with a total value of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. The trade was a 7.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ARW opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.28. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 111.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 201.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 99.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 115,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 57,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

