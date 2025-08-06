Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HWM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

NYSE:HWM opened at $179.17 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.10.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,450,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,401 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $366,209,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,844,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15,741.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,328,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,040,000 after buying an additional 1,319,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $147,251,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

