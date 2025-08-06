Insider Selling: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Sells 8,135 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 8,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.82, for a total transaction of C$185,640.70.

TSE FM opened at C$23.34 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$13.81 and a 12 month high of C$25.96. The stock has a market cap of C$13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.80 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.35.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite.

