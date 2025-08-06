Edward Meyercord Sells 35,725 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $613,755.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,541,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,479,224.76. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $650,552.25.

EXTR stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 603.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 105.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 115.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

